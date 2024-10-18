Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
