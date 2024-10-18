Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

