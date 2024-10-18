Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 21,991 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

GWX opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.