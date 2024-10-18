Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YDEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,109,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 856,534 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 154,408 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 62,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

