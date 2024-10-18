Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Barings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,324,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.