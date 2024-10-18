Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 32,105 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 157.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 53,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Intel by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

