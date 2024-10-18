Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.75 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

