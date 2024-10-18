Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $78.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $362,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.