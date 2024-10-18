Goatseus Maximus Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 197% against the US dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $290.77 million and $150.85 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00249865 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.28477825 USD and is up 13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $174,505,014.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

