Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 477 shares.The stock last traded at $50.29 and had previously closed at $50.19.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
