Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stake Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

