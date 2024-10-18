Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 283.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 276.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

