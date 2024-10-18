Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 2,176 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $208.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day moving average is $191.67.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

