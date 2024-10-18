Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

