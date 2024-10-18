Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.