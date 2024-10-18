Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $405.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

