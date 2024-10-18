Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Walt Disney
In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE DIS opened at $96.53 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
