Good Life Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 107.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
