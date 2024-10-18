Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

PFFD opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

