Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $279.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

