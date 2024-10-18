Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

