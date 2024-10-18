Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.55. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $434,511.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,051.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $218,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

