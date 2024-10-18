Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $85.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

