Gray Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,082 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gray Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.94. 32,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,118. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.27. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

