Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,687.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

