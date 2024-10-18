Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GSBC stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $676.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62.
Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Southern Bancorp
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.