Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.07.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $446.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.05. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.74 by ($1.37). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.