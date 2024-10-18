Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

