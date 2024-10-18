Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,993 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.3% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 38.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 81,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.