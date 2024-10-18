Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GOF opened at $15.73 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 162.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

