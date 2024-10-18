Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:GOF opened at $15.73 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
