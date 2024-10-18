Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 12,865,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,820,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Gunsynd

(Get Free Report)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.