GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.86 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

