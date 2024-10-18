H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.28. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,848. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.44. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

