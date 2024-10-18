Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,500 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after buying an additional 2,741,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in América Móvil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,606,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.98 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

