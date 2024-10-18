Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,370.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,962.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,815.43. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,394.95. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,130.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

