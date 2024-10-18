Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

