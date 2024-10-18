Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $249.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

