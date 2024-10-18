Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

