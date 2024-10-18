Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP boosted its position in Zeta Global by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.