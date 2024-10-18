Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,655 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.69 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

