Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 330.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

