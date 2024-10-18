Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $389.64 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

