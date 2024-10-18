HC Wainwright Increases Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $80.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at $828,114.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock worth $1,365,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $984,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,252.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

