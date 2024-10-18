HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

MLTX opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $9,186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,765.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 185,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 587,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

