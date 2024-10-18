HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

