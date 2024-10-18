HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Update

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 17,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

