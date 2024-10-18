Head-To-Head Analysis: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) & Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.12 Compass Therapeutics $850,000.00 307.55 -$42.49 million ($0.36) -5.28

MiNK Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -233.85% Compass Therapeutics N/A -30.89% -29.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,223.33%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 302.45%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats MiNK Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

