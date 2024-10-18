Head-To-Head Comparison: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bumble 1 14 3 0 2.11

Profitability

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Bumble.

This table compares Rumble and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -163.37% -54.31% -44.57% Bumble 3.93% 1.82% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and Bumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $78.58 million 28.04 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -8.88 Bumble $1.09 billion 0.83 -$4.21 million $0.17 42.00

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bumble beats Rumble on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

