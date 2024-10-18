Head to Head Comparison: Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tigo Energy and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Skyworks Solutions 3 14 5 0 2.09

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $112.53, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tigo Energy and Skyworks Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.55 -$980,000.00 ($0.90) -1.46 Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.28 $982.80 million $4.85 20.22

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -17.49% -85.92% -42.25% Skyworks Solutions 17.85% 15.41% 11.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Tigo Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

