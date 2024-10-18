Head to Head Review: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) versus ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Curaleaf”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $85.58 million 3.04 -$4.94 million ($0.05) -68.80 Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.47 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -7.82

ChromaDex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. ChromaDex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curaleaf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.4% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ChromaDex and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -1.58% -4.68% -2.50% Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ChromaDex and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00

ChromaDex currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Curaleaf’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than ChromaDex.

Volatility and Risk

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChromaDex beats Curaleaf on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The company also commercializes NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside as the flagship ingredient NIAGEN; NIAGEN as an active ingredient in its consumer products under the TRU NIAGEN name; and Immulina, a spirulina extract with predominant active compounds of Braun-type lipoproteins for supporting human immune function. In addition, it offers phytochemical reference standards, and other research and development services. The company distributes TRU NIAGEN products direct to consumers through its propriety e-commerce platform TRUNIAGEN.com, Amazon, ShopHQ, and other internet marketplaces, as well as specialty retailers and direct healthcare practitioners in the United States. ChromaDex Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.