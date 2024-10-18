Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,324 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $10,803.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,324 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $11,161.32.

On Thursday, August 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,328 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $8,724.96.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.65 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $510.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 305,079 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $8,780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

